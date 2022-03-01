BlackRock Inc. Purchases 23,961 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noah G. Levy bought 12,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $58,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

