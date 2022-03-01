BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the January 31st total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MVF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,861. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVF. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter worth about $109,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

