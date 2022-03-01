Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Down 93.7% in February

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MYC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock MuniYield California Fund (MYC)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.