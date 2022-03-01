BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.80% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares during the period. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $793.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

