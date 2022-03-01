Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CFO Sells $34,177.50 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $34,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:APRN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. 564,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,039. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -3.57.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.
Blue Apron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.
