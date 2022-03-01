Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Sells $16,794.75 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $16,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. 564,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

