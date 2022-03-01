Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch Sells 2,270 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $11,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of APRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 564,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,039. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%.
About Blue Apron (Get Rating)
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.
