Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch Sells 2,270 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $11,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of APRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 564,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,039. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Blue Apron (Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

