BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlueRiver Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,045. BlueRiver Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 21.3% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

