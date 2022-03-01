BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) to Issue $0.85 Dividend

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.8515 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

BLSFY opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLSFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BlueScope Steel in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BlueScope Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.