BMO Real Estate Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON BREI traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 85.60 ($1.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.11. BMO Real Estate Investments has a one year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 96.20 ($1.29). The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The stock has a market cap of £206.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.
