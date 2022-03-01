BMO Real Estate Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BREI traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 85.60 ($1.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.11. BMO Real Estate Investments has a one year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 96.20 ($1.29). The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The stock has a market cap of £206.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

