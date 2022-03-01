BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.76

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 597578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €65.00 ($73.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from €55.00 ($61.80) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.09) to €52.60 ($59.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

