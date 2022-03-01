BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DSM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. 171,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $846,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

