BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE DSM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. 171,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $8.59.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
