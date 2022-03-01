BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 50.62% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $206,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 105,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63.

