Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday. upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. 2,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

