Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$62.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOWFF. TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

BOWFF opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

