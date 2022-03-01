Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOWFF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Tuesday. raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.