Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEI.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.83.

TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.85. 73,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.07. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$35.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 33.33.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

