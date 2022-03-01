Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday. Desjardins cut Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.83.

BEI.UN traded down C$1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$54.85. 73,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$35.88 and a 52 week high of C$57.64.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

