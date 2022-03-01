BOMB (BOMB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $229,161.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $229,161.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00005476 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,025.80 or 0.99963352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00070486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00273789 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,955 coins and its circulating supply is 894,167 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.