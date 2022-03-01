BonusCloud (BXC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.22 million and $26,926.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00034143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00103976 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,207,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.