boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.78

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

BHOOY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

