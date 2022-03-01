Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.19.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $100.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,072.00. The stock had a trading volume of 834,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,818. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,446.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,377.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.