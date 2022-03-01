BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.90 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 480,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

