Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Up 20% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $68.18 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

