Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock.

BSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,750,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,474. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

