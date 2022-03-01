Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BSX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.36. 9,750,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,629,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.