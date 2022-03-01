Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,502,528 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £9.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.06.

Get Botswana Diamonds alerts:

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.