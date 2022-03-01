BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.10. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 348,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 333,464 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 325,557 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

