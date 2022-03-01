BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at MKM Partners

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by MKM Partners from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

BP stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after buying an additional 127,316 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

