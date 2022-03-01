Brent Michael Ciurlino Acquires 1,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $13,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brent Michael Ciurlino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,305. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 73,130 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 127,280 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

