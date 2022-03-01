Brent Michael Ciurlino Acquires 1,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $13,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Brent Michael Ciurlino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 28th, Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,305. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.
