Bridge Mutual Price Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $206,803.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.58 or 0.06700981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,742.73 or 0.99545456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

