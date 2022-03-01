Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.99. 662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 14,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTWNU. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bridgetown by 176.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgetown by 139.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

