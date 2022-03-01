Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.88

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and traded as low as $10.90. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 605 shares.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgford Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm has a market cap of $98.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88.
Bridgford Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRID)
Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.
