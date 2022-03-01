Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.88

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and traded as low as $10.90. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 605 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgford Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $98.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRID. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 259.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

