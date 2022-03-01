BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Down 2%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.87. Approximately 573,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 816,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSIG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $323,203,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 844,362 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.