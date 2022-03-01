Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $6.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $33.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.87 to $33.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $36.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.90 to $37.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $20.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $566.59. The company had a trading volume of 73,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.
Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
