Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $6.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $33.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.87 to $33.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $36.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.90 to $37.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $20.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $566.59. The company had a trading volume of 73,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.