Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $680.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $20.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $566.59. 73,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,088. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

