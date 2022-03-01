Brokerages Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will post $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $236.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day moving average of $280.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $228.44 and a one year high of $316.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.