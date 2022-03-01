Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to announce $492.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $488.65 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $279.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $174.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $155.34 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.29.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

