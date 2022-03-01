Brokerages Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Earnings of $6.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.92 and the highest is $6.27. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $5.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $25.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.60 to $26.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $29.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.95 to $31.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock traded down $20.72 on Tuesday, hitting $279.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,612. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $213.38 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

