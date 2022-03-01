Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) to post $7.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.10 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.60 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.87 million, with estimates ranging from $2.14 million to $98.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $423.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

In other news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $306,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 116.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 93,739 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 15.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

