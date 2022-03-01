Brokerages Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.25 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.61 billion to $19.13 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.51 billion to $74.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of C stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

