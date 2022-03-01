Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to post sales of $443.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.00 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.75 earnings per share.
CACC opened at $550.12 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $346.49 and a one year high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $581.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04.
In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.
Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.