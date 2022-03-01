Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to post sales of $443.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.00 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

CACC opened at $550.12 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $346.49 and a one year high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $581.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

