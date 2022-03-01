Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) to report sales of $23.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.61 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $92.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.98 billion to $93.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.30 billion to $104.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

HUM opened at $434.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.99 and a 200-day moving average of $423.87. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,210,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

