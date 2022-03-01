Brokerages Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of IMMR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. 295,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $11.68.

In other Immersion news, Director Eric Singer bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 12,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 532,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

