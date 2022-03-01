Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post $0.90 EPS

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.87. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.52. 289,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.78.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

