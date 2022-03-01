Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) to post $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.27 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $18.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

