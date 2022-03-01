Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $13.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,055. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $618.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $619.40 and a 200 day moving average of $624.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

