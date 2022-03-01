Brokerages Expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will post $57.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $195.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvePoint.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVPT. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

