Brokerages Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) to post $82.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $247.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $272.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $292.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $358.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

A number of research firms have commented on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

DNA opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

