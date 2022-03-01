Brokerages Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.94. PVH reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 621.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PVH by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $8.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. PVH has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

